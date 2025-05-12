Jackson Merrill News: Three hits in return from illness

Merrill (illness) went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

Merrill missed one back while under the weather, but it shouldn't be an issue moving forward. In his return to the lineup, he delivered his fifth straight multi-hit effort since a month-long absence with a hamstring injury. The last three of those games have featured three or more hits each. In other words, he hasn't lost any momentum after a blistering start to the season prior to his stay on the injured list. He's batting .467 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and a stolen base across 65 plate appearances.