Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Rutledge headshot

Jackson Rutledge News: Called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

The right-hander missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the Nationals as Michael Soroka (bicep) heads to the injured list. Rutledge has worked as a starter for most of his professional career, but he shifted to a relief role in spring training and worked out of the bullpen in his first two appearances of the season for Rochester.

Jackson Rutledge
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now