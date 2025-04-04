Jackson Rutledge News: Called up Friday
The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
The right-hander missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the Nationals as Michael Soroka (bicep) heads to the injured list. Rutledge has worked as a starter for most of his professional career, but he shifted to a relief role in spring training and worked out of the bullpen in his first two appearances of the season for Rochester.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now