Jacob Barnes News: Becomes free agent
Barnes elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barnes cleared waivers after being removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he's opted for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The veteran reliever holds a 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through eight innings this season and will now look to latch on in another organization.
Jacob Barnes
Free Agent
