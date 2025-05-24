Jacob deGrom News: Lowers arm angle

DeGrom's average arm angle in 2025 is at 30 degrees, the lowest its been in five years since Statcast began tracking arm angles, David Adler of MLB.com reports.

The lower arm angle appears to be working for deGrom, who is delivering results similar to what he did during his Cy Young seasons of 2018 and 2019. "When [my arm angle] climbs," deGrom said this week, "I noticed I got a little bit more sore. So I was just trying to do what's best for health. And now I feel like with the slot that I'm at right now, I've been able to recover really well in between." Over his last three starts, the right-hander struck out 10 over five innings against the Tigers, shut out the Astros through eight frames and then held the Yankees in check over seven innings.