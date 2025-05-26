Jacob deGrom News: Struggles to put hitters away

DeGrom (4-2) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

It was notably the first time in deGrom's illustrious career that he was unable to register a single punchout, as he whiffed just three Monday. Even so, it was the star right-hander's eighth consecutive start throwing at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer, and he boasts a 1.85 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 49:8 K:BB covering his last 48.2 frames. Manager Bruce Bochy noted after the game that deGrom was pulled after 81 pitches as a precaution after racking up high pitch counts in his last two starts, per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com. Next up for deGrom is a tough matchup at home versus the Cardinals, which is set to come this weekend.