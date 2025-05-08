Jacob Hurtubise News: Checks into starting nine

Hurtubise started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Hurtubise was called up earlier in the week after Tyler Callihan (forearm) was added to the 10-day injured list. This is Hurtubise's second stint with the Reds this season. He was on the Opening Day roster and served mostly as a pinch hitter. In addition to Callihan's injury, the Reds are without outfielders Austin Hays (hamstring, IL) and Jake Fraley (calf, day-to-day).