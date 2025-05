The Reds optioned Hurtubise to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

With Austin Hays (hamstring) back from the 10-day IL and Will Benson recalled from Triple-A, the Reds sent both Hurtubise and Blake Dunn down to Louisville. Hurtubise slashed .083/.267/.083 across 15 plate appearances with Cincinnati.