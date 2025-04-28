Jacob Lopez News: Slated to start Tuesday

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Lopez will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Lopez has worked out of the bullpen in all three of his appearances with the Athletics and hasn't recorded more than five outs on any occasion, but he had been getting stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Las Vegas before being recalled Saturday. The lefty covered five innings in both of his most recent two appearances and delivered his best outing yet prior to his promotion, striking out 10 batters and allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in an April 12 contest. Lopez could end up getting multiple turns through the big-league rotation while J.T. Ginn (elbow) is on the shelf.