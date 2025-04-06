Jacob Misiorowski News: Off to strong start

Misiorowski tossed 3.2 scoreless innings of relief in a game with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He did not walk a batter and posted a 4:4 K:BB in the contest.

Misiorowski's second outing of the season looked a lot like in his first, in which he started and allowed one hit over five scoreless frames while recording a 7:3 K:BB. Misiorowski -- one of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects -- has proven he can miss bats, posting a 12.6 career K/9 at the minor-league level. He also owns a 5.8 BB/9 rate, though, and that evidently remains an issue. Misiorowski figures to make his big-league debut at some point this season, but the Brewers are seemingly still hoping to see better control, and that could also determine whether or not they give him a chance to start or use him out of the bullpen at the top level.