Jacob Misiorowski headshot

Jacob Misiorowski News: Showing improved control

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Misiorowski posted a 0.00 ERA, 0.45 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB in 11.0 innings over his last two starts with Triple-A Nashville.

Walks have long been a concern in regards to Misiorowski's prospect status, and after issuing 10 free passes over his first three starts of the season he only gave three batters a free base over his last three trips to the mound. If he has indeed turned a corner in the control department, it may not be long before he is plying his trade in Milwaukee.

Jacob Misiorowski
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
