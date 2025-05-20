Jacob Wilson Injury: Leaves with bruised forearm

Wilson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels after getting hit on the left forearm by a pitch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson remained in the game for a while after getting plunked in the third inning, but he was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth. The A's are officially calling the infielder's injury a contusion, so it doesn't seem like he's dealing with any serious damage and could be back in the lineup within a day or two.