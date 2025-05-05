Jacob Wilson News: Continues tear with clutch hits

Wilson went 3-for-6 with three RBI in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

This was Wilson's fifth multi-hit effort over his last six games. Not only did his bat stay hot, but he got his knocks at the right time -- he delivered a game-tying hit in the 10th inning before walking it off one frame later. He's already logged 13 multi-hit games in 2025, including four three-hit performances, compared to just five hitless games. The infield prospect is batting .341 with an .816 OPS, three home runs, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base and six doubles through 34 contests.