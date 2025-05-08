Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson News: Four more hits Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Wilson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Wilson has been on a tear at the plate, recording multiple hits in four of his last five games -- he's gone 12-for-21 (.571) with a 1.275 OPS in that span. The rookie shortstop has boosted his slash line to .357/.383/.476 across 150 plate appearances this season with three homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
