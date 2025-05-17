Jacob Young Injury: Exits with injury

Young was removed from Saturday's game against the Orioles with an apparent shoulder injury, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Young collided hard with the center field wall while chasing down a flyball in the seventh inning. The Nationals' training staff seemed to be focusing on the outfielder's left shoulder, though it's still unclear if he suffered any structural damage. He'll be evaluated further, and Alex Call -- who entered as Young's replacement -- could pick up time in the outfield if Young has to miss any amount of time.