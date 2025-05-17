Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Young was removed from Saturday's game against the Orioles with an apparent shoulder injury, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Young collided hard with the center field wall while chasing down a flyball in the seventh inning. The Nationals' training staff seemed to be focusing on the outfielder's left shoulder, though it's still unclear if he suffered any structural damage. He'll be evaluated further, and Alex Call -- who entered as Young's replacement -- could pick up time in the outfield if Young has to miss any amount of time.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now