Jake Bauers News: Getting rare start Thursday

Bauers will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Giants.

Bauers made the Brewers' Opening Day roster after attending spring training on a minor-league deal, but after making 77 starts in 117 games for Milwaukee in 2024, the 29-year-old has had his playing time scaled back considerably in 2025. He'll be making just his sixth start through the Brewers' first 26 games of the season Thursday, as Milwaukee has leaned much more heavily on Rhys Hoskins at first base and Christian Yelich at designated hitter to clear off Bauers' main paths to playing time. Bauers has produced well in his limited opportunities thus far, popping two home runs and stealing a base while posting a .939 OPS through his first 29 plate appearances.