Jake Bauers News: Poaching playing time from Collins

Bauers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Bauers seems to be moving ahead of Isaac Collins in the Brewers' outfield hierarchy; the former will start for the third time in Milwaukee's last four matchups versus right-handed pitchers, while Collins has started just once during that stretch. Both players will likely see their playing time trend downward once Garrett Mitchell (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list.