Jake Bennett headshot

Jake Bennett Injury: Ready for rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Bennett (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Single-A Fredericksburg on Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The upcoming outing will mark Bennett's first appearance in affiliated ball since August 2023. The 24-year-old southpaw missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and currently resides on High-A Wilmington's 7-day injured list, but he may require just one or two starts with Fredericksburg before reporting to the Nationals' South Atlantic League affiliate.

Jake Bennett
Washington Nationals
