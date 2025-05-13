Fantasy Baseball
Jake Bloss headshot

Jake Bloss Injury: Undergoing UCL surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Bloss (elbow) will undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bloss left his May 3 start with an elbow injury and now he'll need an unspecified procedure to repair his UCL. He impressed in the spring but struggled to a 6.46 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 23.2 innings across six appearances at Triple-A. Bloss could return in the middle or second half of next season, depending on the exact procedure he gets.

