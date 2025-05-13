Jake Bloss Injury: Undergoing UCL surgery

Bloss (elbow) will undergo UCL surgery on his right elbow, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bloss left his May 3 start with an elbow injury and now he'll need an unspecified procedure to repair his UCL. He impressed in the spring but struggled to a 6.46 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 23.2 innings across six appearances at Triple-A. Bloss could return in the middle or second half of next season, depending on the exact procedure he gets.