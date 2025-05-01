Jake Burger News: Demoted to minors

Burger was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Burger has gotten off to a dreadful start in his first season with the Rangers, hitting just .190 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate across 108 plate appearances. Nevertheless, his demotion comes as a significant surprise. Rosenthal reports that Burger's time in the minors should be short and is viewed as a way for him to reset.