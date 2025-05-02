Jake Burger News: Demotion to minors now official

The Rangers optioned Burger to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Burger has hit just .190 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate across his first 108 plate appearances this season, so the Rangers have elected to send him to Round Rock for a while to get his swing in order. The expectation is that he will eventually regain his starting job at first base with the big club, but there's no timeline for what that might happen. For now, the Rangers could use a combination of Blaine Crim, Josh Smith, Joc Pederson and Dustin Harris at first base.