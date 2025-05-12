Jake Burger News: Rejoins big club

The Rangers recalled Burger from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Texas optioned Burger to Triple-A on May 2, but he'll rejoin the big club after spending the minimum 10 days in the minors. The Rangers demoted Burger with the hope that an assignment to a lower-pressure environment would help ignite his dormant bat, and the 29-year-old proceeded to hit .391 with two home runs and a 3:2 BB:K over six games to earn a call back to the big leagues. Burger had been serving as the Rangers' primary first baseman prior to his demotion, but it's not clear if he'll immediately be in store for a full-time role in his return to Texas. Super-utility man Josh Smith has been seeing more reps at first base of late and could remain a factor at that position if the Rangers want to keep more playing time open for Evan Carter in center field. At the very least, the right-handed-hitting Burger should play regularly against left-handed pitching.