Jake Burger News: Supplies lone run in win

Burger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Astros.

Burger took Hunter Brown deep in the sixth inning for what would be the lone scoring play in the contest. Since returning from Triple-A Round Rock, Burger is 4-for-12 with two extra-base hits, three RBI, two walks and three strikeouts. The right-handed-hitting infielder is likely to see a strong share of playing time at first base while Josh Smith is covering for Corey Seager (hamstring) at shortstop. Burger is slashing .214/.262/.375 with four homers, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles across 122 plate appearances.