Jake Cousins Injury: Managing pec injury

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Cousins (forearm) has been shut down for a few days due to a pectoral injury, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone added that Cousins' latest injury isn't anything too serious, so the team seems to just be sitting him down as a precaution. The 30-year-old reliever has been working his way back from a right forearm strain since the start of the season and should still be able to make it back to the Yankees' bullpen in June, assuming his pec injury doesn't evolve into anything severe.