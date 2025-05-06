Jake Cronenworth Injury: Homers in rehab game

Cronenworth (ribs) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three walks and three total runs in a rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Cronenworth began a rehab assignment May 3 and went 1-for-3 for San Diego's ACL affiliate. He joined El Paso for his second minor-league game Tuesday and slugged a two-run, 417-foot homer in his third at-bat. Per MLB.com, Cronenworth's stint with the Triple-A club is expected to last only two games, and he could be activated from the injured list ahead of San Diego's series against Colorado that begins Friday.