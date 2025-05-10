Jake Cronenworth News: Reaches three times in return

Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI against Colorado in a 13-9 victory Friday.

Cronenworth was activated from the injured list Friday and immediately returned to the lineup at second base. He made an impact in his first game back, getting on base three times, with his lone hit -- a single -- plating a run in the the eighth inning. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune, the fractured rib that landed Cronenworth on the IL hasn't yet completely healed, and he's wearing an undershirt with padding to protect the area, but he should be able to play on a near-everyday basis moving forward.