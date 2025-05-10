Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Cronenworth headshot

Jake Cronenworth News: Reaches three times in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI against Colorado in a 13-9 victory Friday.

Cronenworth was activated from the injured list Friday and immediately returned to the lineup at second base. He made an impact in his first game back, getting on base three times, with his lone hit -- a single -- plating a run in the the eighth inning. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune, the fractured rib that landed Cronenworth on the IL hasn't yet completely healed, and he's wearing an undershirt with padding to protect the area, but he should be able to play on a near-everyday basis moving forward.

Jake Cronenworth
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now