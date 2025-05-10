Jake Cronenworth News: Slugs homer in second game back

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 21-0 thrashing of the Rockies.

Cronenworth's long ball was a massive 435-foot solo blast to right field in the third inning. This was just his second game back from a month-long stint on the injured list, and since his return he's gone 3-for-7 with three walks and four RBI. Cronenworth is slashing .286/.436/.548 with three homers, 11 runs and nine RBI through 55 plate appearances on the season.