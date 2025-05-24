Jake Fraley Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Fraley (calf) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

A sore calf has kept Fraley on the injured list for the past two weeks, but he seems to be nearing the end of his recovery and will play in a few minor-league games before rejoining the Reds. Manager Terry Francona said Monday that the goal is for Fraley to return early next week, so the 29-year-old could be activated ahead of Cincinnati's upcoming series in Kansas City.