Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Fraley (calf) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

A sore calf has kept Fraley on the injured list for the past two weeks, but he seems to be nearing the end of his recovery and will play in a few minor-league games before rejoining the Reds. Manager Terry Francona said Monday that the goal is for Fraley to return early next week, so the 29-year-old could be activated ahead of Cincinnati's upcoming series in Kansas City.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
