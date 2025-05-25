Jake Fraley Injury: Makes first rehab start

Fraley (calf) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Fraley began a rehab assignment that's expected to last at least five days and four games before he's re-evaluated, per MLB.com. Prior to his injury, Fraley was the starting right fielder against right-handers; however, lefty-batting Will Benson has filled in well in the same role.