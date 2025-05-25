Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley Injury: Makes first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Fraley (calf) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Fraley began a rehab assignment that's expected to last at least five days and four games before he's re-evaluated, per MLB.com. Prior to his injury, Fraley was the starting right fielder against right-handers; however, lefty-batting Will Benson has filled in well in the same role.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now