Jake Fraley News: Back from injured list

Fraley (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined the past three weeks due to the calf injury but is ready to rejoin the Reds after a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville. Fraley has yet to get on track this season with a .205/.319/.359 slash line in 28 games, but he should reclaim a strong-side platoon role in the outfield now that he's healthy.