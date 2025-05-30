Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Fraley headshot

Jake Fraley News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Fraley (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined the past three weeks due to the calf injury but is ready to rejoin the Reds after a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville. Fraley has yet to get on track this season with a .205/.319/.359 slash line in 28 games, but he should reclaim a strong-side platoon role in the outfield now that he's healthy.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now