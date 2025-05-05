Fantasy Baseball
Jake Irvin News: Scheduled start rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 5:21pm

Irvin won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Guardians after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Irvin has been named the starter for Game 1 of his team's doubleheader Tuesday following the announcement that Monday's game has been postponed. He'll look to bounce back from his worst outing of the 2025 season, surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings against the Phillies on Wednesday.

