Jake Irvin News: Struggles in first loss

Irvin (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies after allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Irvin struggled in a tough matchup in Philadelphia, yielding a season-high eight knocks and six earned runs. The right-hander also tied season worsts with three walks and two punchouts, posting just five whiffs Wednesday. However, Irvin still managed to toss at least six innings in his fifth straight outing, so he'll look to continue providing length for the Nationals in his next scheduled appearance versus the Guardians. He owns a respectable 4.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 33:11 K:BB across 42.2 innings in 2025.