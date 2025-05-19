Fantasy Baseball
Jake Mangum

Jake Mangum Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Mangum (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays on Tuesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Mangum's progress from a left groin strain has been slow, but he seems to have turned a corner recently. It sounds like he could move up to Triple-A Durham later this week, with a return to the Rays coming not long after that if all goes well. Mangum was slashing .338/.384/.397 before getting hurt, but with Josh Lowe back in the fold and Chandler Simpson now on the scene, it's unclear what role awaits Mangum in Tampa Bay.

Jake Mangum
Tampa Bay Rays

