Jake Mangum headshot

Jake Mangum Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Mangum (groin) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mangum will presumably remain with Durham through the weekend before the Rays determine whether he's fit to return from the 10-day injured list. Before getting deactivated April 24 after suffering a left groin strain, Mangum had slashed an impressive .338/.384/.397 with eight steals across 73 plate appearances, though a .377 BABIP helped fuel the elevated batting average. The Rays have been rolling with Chandler Simpson, Kameron Misner and Josh Lowe as their primary outfield configuration from left to right of late, and it's unclear if the switch-hitting Mangum will be able to supplant any of the three for a regular role against right-handed pitching once he's activated. At the very least, Mangum should be a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.

