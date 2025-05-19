Jake Meyers News: Goes deep, swipes bag

Meyers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

Meyers walked, swiped second base and came around to score during Houston's three-run second inning. The team was held scoreless after that until the seventh when Meyers belted a go-ahead solo shot. It was his third home run of the year and first since his multi-homer performance May 3. Meyers is now slashing .301/.368/.426 with eight stolen bases and 10 extra-base hits through 154 plate appearances.