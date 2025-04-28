Jake Meyers News: Moving to bench Monday

Meyers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Though he's regarded as a strong defender in center field, Meyers' lack of production at the plate is beginning to cost him some playing time. Chas McCormick will pick up another start in center field in place of Meyers, who will hit the bench for the third time in five games while he's produced a poor .592 OPS over his 80 plate appearances on the season.