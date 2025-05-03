Jake Meyers News: Steady role again in center

Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the White Sox.

Meyers was out of the lineup in three of five games spanning Houston's series against the Royals and to start their matchup against the Tigers. However, he's now started three straight games and has gone 4-for-11 in that span. The Astros could continue to shift their outfield rotation as they seek to get their offense on track, but Meyers appears to be the preferred option in center field.