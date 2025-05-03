Fantasy Baseball
Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers News: Ties franchise record Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Meyers went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI in Saturday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

The center fielder set a new career high with the seven RBI, while the 13 total bases tied an Astros franchise record -- a mark shared by such luminaries as Jeff Bagwell, Joe Morgan and Yordan Alvarez. Even more remarkably, Meyers came into the game with zero homers on the season. After the massive performance, he sports a .295/.337/.443 slash line with seven steals, 12 runs and 13 RBI in 31 games.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
