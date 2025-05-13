Fantasy Baseball
Jake Rogers Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Rogers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rogers has been shelved for more than a month with a left oblique strain, but he's been upping his workouts lately and is ready to try things out in games. The veteran catcher should be ready to rejoin the Tigers' active roster within the next week or so.

Jake Rogers
Detroit Tigers
