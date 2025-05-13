Jake Rogers Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Rogers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Rogers has been shelved for more than a month with a left oblique strain, but he's been upping his workouts lately and is ready to try things out in games. The veteran catcher should be ready to rejoin the Tigers' active roster within the next week or so.
