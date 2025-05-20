Jake Rogers Injury: Will be activated Tuesday
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Rogers (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in St. Louis, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Rogers has been sidelined since early April with a left oblique strain but is ready to go after playing in four rehab games with Triple-A Toledo. Dillon Dingler has played well since Rogers landed on the shelf, and the two catchers will likely split playing time behind the dish fairly evenly.
