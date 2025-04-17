Jalen Beeks News: Works eighth inning in win

Beeks walked one and struck out three over a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 6-4 win over Miami.

Beeks opened the eighth inning, walked the first batter faced, then struck out the next three swinging. He continued a dominant start to the season and has earned high-leverage appearances. The left-hander picked up his second hold of the season and second in as many games. The 31-year-old Beeks lowered his ERA to 0.77 with a 13:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings.