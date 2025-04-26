Jalen Beeks News: Yields three runs in return

Beeks (arm) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Atlanta. He was charged with a blown save.

Beeks was hit by a comebacker Thursday versus the Rays, but his X-rays were negative and he ultimately didn't need any more than one day off to recover. However, his performance Saturday was off. He threw 16 of 28 pitches for strikes and allowed Atlanta to rally for the lead three runs in the eighth inning. This was just the second outing in which Beeks has given up a run, which has lifted him into a high-leverage role as a setup man over the last two weeks. He's posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB while adding four holds and a 1-0 record over 16 innings. Beeks saw some late-inning work in 2024, logging 10 saves and eight holds between the Rockies and the Pirates, so this role isn't anything new to him.