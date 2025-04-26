Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
James McArthur headshot

James McArthur Injury: Hasn't started throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 1:52am

McArthur (elbow) continues to rehab in Kansas City but hasn't progressed quickly and is not throwing yet, MLB.com reports.

McArthur underwent surgery in the offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow. While his timetable to return was always unclear, there had been optimism he could return early this summer as he started throwing at at the start of spring training.

James McArthur
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now