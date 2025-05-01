James McArthur Injury: Shifts to 60-day injured list
The Royals transferred McArthur (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Taylor Clarke, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. McArthur is recovering from surgery to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow and has not yet started a throwing program.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now