James McArthur headshot

James McArthur Injury: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 9:28am

The Royals transferred McArthur (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Taylor Clarke, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. McArthur is recovering from surgery to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow and has not yet started a throwing program.

