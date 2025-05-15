Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Outman headshot

James Outman News: Pops homer in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Outman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.

Outman stretched the Dodgers' lead to 16-2 in the sixth inning. This was his first multi-hit effort of the season, and two of his three hits so far have been homers. He's added four RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases across 24 plate appearances. Outman has recently been sharing center field with Hyeseong Kim against right-handed pitchers, while Chris Taylor frequently plays there versus southpaws.

James Outman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now