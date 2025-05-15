James Outman News: Pops homer in blowout win

Outman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.

Outman stretched the Dodgers' lead to 16-2 in the sixth inning. This was his first multi-hit effort of the season, and two of his three hits so far have been homers. He's added four RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases across 24 plate appearances. Outman has recently been sharing center field with Hyeseong Kim against right-handed pitchers, while Chris Taylor frequently plays there versus southpaws.