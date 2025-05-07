James Outman News: Smacks pinch hit homer

Outman went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.

Outman pinch hit for Max Muncy in the seventh hitting, with the former drawing a walk before being brought home on a Hyeseong Kim RBI single. Outman added to the Dodgers' lead in the ninth inning with a three-run homer to center field. It was his first major-league home run of the season, and the 27-year-old outfielder should continue to see playing time in the outfield while Teoscar Hernandez (adductor) is on the 10-day injured list.