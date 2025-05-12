James Wood News: Belts solo homer

Wood went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Wood put the Nationals on the board in the fifth inning, when he took Grant Holmes deep to left field for a 413-foot solo home run. It was 11th home run of the season, and he has already surpassed his long shot tally from the 2024 regular season (nine). Wood has gone 15-for-45 (.333) with two stolen bases, four runs scored two home runs and three RBI since the beginning of May.