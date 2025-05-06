James Wood News: Crushes homer No. 10

Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

The 22-year-old absolutely demolished a Luis L. Ortiz cutter in the third inning, sending it into the right-field bullpen with an exit velocity of 114.6 mph. After going 1-for-4 in the nightcap, Wood is slashing .271/.378/.550 through 37 games on the season with 10 homers, five steals, 22 runs and 23 RBI.