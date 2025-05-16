James Wood News: Drives in two runs

Wood went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Wood knocked in an RBI single in the sixth inning before tying things up at 3-3 in the eighth, when he took Keegan Akin deep to center field for a 421-foot solo homer. It was Wood's 11th multi-hit game of the season, and since the beginning of May he has slashed .317/379/.533 with two stolen bases, three home runs and six RBI over 66 plate appearances.