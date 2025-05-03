James Wood News: Racks up four hits Saturday

Wood went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-6 victory versus Cincinnati.

Wood entered Saturday without a multi-hit effort in his past seven games, but he snapped that streak with his first four-hit performance of the season and the third of his career. The talented young outfielder also swiped a bag for the second straight game, and he's now up to five thefts on the season. Wood has shown solid growth in his sophomore MLB campaign; in addition to already tying last season's mark of nine homers in less than half as many games, he's slashing .273/.384/.547 over 151 plate appearances and has driven in 21 runs.