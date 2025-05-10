Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon News: Can't keep ball in park Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 6:14am

Taillon (2-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on nine hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over four innings as the Cubs were downed 7-2 by the Mets. He struck out four.

Francisco Lindor drove the third pitch he saw from Taillon into the right-field bullpen area at Citi Field to lead off the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for the night. The veteran right-hander came into Friday having served up just six homers in his first seven starts of the season, while the outing snapped a streak of six straight outings in which he'd given up three runs or fewer. The stumble leaves Taillon with a 4.53 ERA despite a 1.17 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB through 43.2 innings, and he'll look to get back on track in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now